Sunland Festival by EXIT set to kick off the 2021 edition in Bulgaria this weekend

By Lakshay Bhagtani

After the massive success of the recently concluded Exit Festival, which spanned 4 days with 200,000+ visitors and 20 stages, the all-in-one exotic experience will now be available in Bulgaria starting from 29th July onwards through the SUNLAND festival. Aimed at spreading the message of harmony through the power of music, the SUNLAND festival experience comes to Bulgaria for the first time where Perla Beach will be the center of attention till 31st July. Located within the Ropatamo Reserve, the beach is renowned for its natural oak surroundings and crystal clear water.

The festival mainstage at SUNLAND is set to be graced by the presence of top-notch artists like IAMDDB, Nina Kraviz, Eelke Kleijn, Guy J, OFENBACH, S.A.R.S, Tijana T, and many more. The evolution of the local music scene has always been a priority at the festival and with that in mind, a separate stage in the woods will be enlightened by Bulgarian club icons including Shosho, LQ, Zimone, Boyan, Crash, Kickon, Code02, and CASS. You can check out the complete lineup and detailed schedule here. If that wasn’t enough, SUNLAND also promises a wide range of activities and adventure sports like skydiving, windsurfing, etc around the location.

Tickets for the festival are live and selling out fast. Be sure to grab one here

Image Credits: Sunland Festival