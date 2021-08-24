66% of DJs have suffered from burnout amidst financial burdens

By Lakshay Bhagtani

According to a recent survey carried out on over 1500 artists by Pirate.com, nearly 66% of the DJs and electronic music artists have suffered from burnout at least once during their careers in the industry. The primary reasons for such statistics have been deduced to be financial, with nearly 85% of the artists claiming that they have had to work either full-time or part-time to sustain a living while working their ‘art.’ Moreover, around 72% of the artists have spent more on their careers in the industry than what they actually earn through it.

According to webmd.com, “Burnout is a form of exhaustion caused by constantly feeling swamped. It’s a result of excessive and prolonged emotional, physical, and mental stress. In many cases, burnout is related to one’s job. Burnout happens when you’re overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to keep up with life’s incessant demands”. With the drastic effects of the covid pandemic on live events, DJs and producers are finding it even harder to cope with the finances, which has in turn taken a toll on their mental well-being.

