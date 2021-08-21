Alesso teams up with Marshmello & James Bay for latest single ‘Chasing Stars’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 2

With a latest single like no other, Alesso has joined forces with Marshmello and James Bay for the release of ‘Chasing Stars.’ The GRAMMY-nominated producer has provided fans alike with a single destined for the very top, with each artist being at the top of their game for this latest collaboration. Looking to capture a dreamy nostalgic mood, ‘Chasing Stars’ has all the right elements of reaching the soul of each listener, whilst at the same time maintain that uplifting tune that we know and love. Opening on a poignant, piano-accompanying vocal performance from Bay, it is then all set for both Alesso and Marshmello to take over by each providing their unique touch of driving beats and folk-infused guitar work, all leading to a heart-stoping drop.

Accompanying this latest single, a wildly imaginative music video provides a visual representation for each of the feelings created whilst listening to ‘Chasing Stars.’ Set in a video store, Bay finds himself scanning through a stack of VHS tapes whilst at work, and in turn becomes mesmerised by the intimate scenes witnessed on each tape. With Bay eventually getting “lost” in the memories shown on screen, director Jake Jelicich showcases his eye for detail, with the video store’s walls all plastered with posters of both Alesso and Marshmello.

Destined for nothing other than success, this star-studded collaboration provides that feel-good feeling from the get go. Arriving as the follow up to ‘PROGRESSO VOL 2‘, ‘Chasing Stars’ is yet another hit single in the Swede’s illustrious career. This time round, Alesso has ensured that this single would be something more than special, with the addition of both Marshmello and Bay showcasing a final result like no other.

Out now via 10:22PM/Astralwerks, ‘Chasing Stars’ will take fans alike on an emotional and unique to most journey throughout. With each artist at the very top of their game, this latest single will leave listeners begging for more. ‘Chasing Stars’ can be streamed on all platforms here, whilst you can check out the official music video below. Let us know what you think of both in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press Release