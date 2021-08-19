Keith Flint’s life to be celebrated with street mural for World Suicide Prevention day

By Creighton Branch 15

On September 10th, street artist Akse P19 will paint a mural in honor of The Prodigy member Keith Flint. The mural will celebrate the life of Flint, who passed away in 2019 and raise awareness for World Suicide Prevention day.

According to The Prodigy’s Twitter, the painting will be created “near to the old site of the 4 Aces in Dalston, where [they] did [their] first gig back in February 1991.” The date the mural will be created has significance in that it is only a week before Flint’s 52nd birthday.

“Keith had made no secret of his struggles with his mental health and had spoken candidly about the ‘dark periods’ in his life. Despite this, news of his death sent shockwaves around the world.” – Crowdfunder page

A page on Crowdfunder.com is currently set up and raising money towards the mural. The target is £12,500 with 68 percent or £8,533 of that goal already achieved. There are 12 days left to donate. The page states “the money raised will contribute towards the artist’s time, materials, travel, accommodation and support crew and will also help [them] cover hard costs such as scissor lift hire, Public Liability Insurance, Pavement License and Health & Safety management.”

Akse P19 is based out of Manchester and has painted murals since 1992. His portraits are designed to be photo-realistic. He has painted murals of icons such as English soccer player, Marcus Rashford and David Bowie to name just a few over the years.

The page asks for those who cannot donate at the moment to share the page on all socials. Donate to the Crowdfunder page for the Keith Flint mural here.

Image Credit: AP Photos/MTI, Laszlo Belicza