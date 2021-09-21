Carl Cox and Pete Tong set for virtual B2B from two different venues

By Ellie Mullins 10

The power of technology has the ability to do wonderful things, and its latest feat is allowing Carl Cox and Pete Tong to go B2B… from over 600km apart!

Tomorrow night (Wednesday 22 September), Carl Cox will take to the venue BAaD (Barras Art & Design) in Glasgow whereas Pete Tong will be situated at London’s famed Ministry of Sound club at the same time, and thanks to the wonders of technology it will allow them to both seamlessly blend with one another’s sets without any delays to create one impressive B2B which will certainly go down in the history books. There’s also some guests joining them too, with Franky Wah (who also recently released a collaboration with Cox himself) and Becky Tong on Pete Tong’s end and Bushwacka and Krystal ROXX on Carl Cox’s end. The experience will start from 7PM, ending at midnight and lucky winners who managed to bag tickets will be in for an experience like no other, making history with the first UK interconnected club experience together with Virgin Media and Gig1.

If you weren’t lucky enough to get your hands on a ticket, then fear not as the whole experience will be livestreamed on Virgin Media Club Rewind‘s Mixcloud channel, inviting fans to tune in from 10PM to witness the main event. You can find this stream here.

Carl Cox and Pete Tong have a long working history together, and this will be another epic moment shared between the two.



Image credit: BBC Radio 1