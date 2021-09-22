Don Diablo partners with StockX for limited Star Wars apparel bundles

By Ellie Mullins 16

Don Diablo and Star Wars are collaborating again after a release of a now sold-out Star Wars x HEXAGON merchandise line, this time on yet more merchandise except this time it’s even more limited.

In partnership with StockX, the top resale platform for sneakers, streetwear and collectables, Don Diablo and Star Wars will release a limited edition bundle collection of jackets and matching pants. If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll have to be fast as this jacket and pants bundle is limited to only 100 pieces each and is expected to fly off the shelves. Priced starting at £239 and launching today, Wednesday 22 September, the clothes feature an all-over print of iconic Star Wars imagery with the jacket also featuring a high-quality silver quilted lining. With each set, it also comes with a QR code that unlocks special digital content which you will have to buy your own bundle to check out.

About this collection, Don Diablo stated:

“I’m very excited to finally present my first collectible at StockX. I love that they have been changing the game these last years — providing the most relevant fashion and culture to the online community. It’s been a long time coming but I wanted to kick things off in a big way, and I am proud to present this limited edition Star Wars collab that is available at StockX. May the Force be with you! Forever.”

The imagery on the collection is based around Episodes 4, 5 and 6 and is a dream come true for any Don Diablo and Star Wars fans. To get your hands on it and check out what the set looks like, you can do so here right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Diablo (@dondiablo)

Image credit: Don Diablo (via Twitter)