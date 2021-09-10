Oliver Heldens remixes Roger Sanchez’s ‘Another Chance’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 99

Oliver Heldens puts his mark on Roger Sanchez‘s ‘Another Chance’ for the track’s 20th anniversary, giving the new track a refreshed 2021 house groove. Heldens unveiled the new track during his set at Creamfields a few weeks ago, and it was an undoubted crowd-pleaser, which is no surprise coming from the legend himself, however, teaming up to recreate a 20-year old fan favorite with Sanchez is no easy feat either.

‘Another Chance’ by Heldens adds a refreshing facelift to the dancefloor classic whilst keeping the spirit very much alive from the original. When asked about the rework, Sanchez stated, “he [Heldens] has kept the spirit of the original but added his vibe to it and the result is epic! It’s been great collaborating on this version with him and I’m looking forward to seeing the reactions on the dance floor!”

Speaking on the collaboration, Heldens added, “Roger’s ‘Another Chance’ is one of my all-time favorite House/Dance music records, so it’s such a big honor for me to do this remix for the 20 year anniversary of this iconic song! While trying to stay true to the original, I went with a more modern Progressive House approach and the result is pretty epic, but still timeless I think. I’m super happy with the great response on it so far from my recent shows in the US and at Creamfields in the UK, and judging by all the DJs that have already hit me up about this remix, we might hear it on many different dance floors in the near future. Hope you like it too!”

Oliver Heldens has made his mark on EDM with releases such as his breakout hit ‘Gecko’, ‘Turn Me On’ with Riton, and his latest single ‘Existencia’ featuring Reinier Zonneveld and Hi-Lo.

Listen to ‘Another Chance’ below:

Image Credit: Academy LA (via Facebook)