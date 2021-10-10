10 electronic music festivals you must visit while you’re still a student

By Yotam Dov 17

There are more than enough music festivals in the world to keep us busy all year round. You can hop from one to another, from the smooth jazzes to euphoric trance, till you find your forte. And if you are a student, there is no better time for you to tick these off in your bucket list.

So, without wasting any more time, here is a list of the best music festivals that you should not miss while you are still a student.

1. Tomorrowland, Boom, Belgium

This one needs no introduction at all. After all, Tomorrowland is considered one of the most popular electronic dance music festivals in the world. This event has been happening since 2005 and attracts thousands of enthusiasts every year. In fact, the tickets for this festival sold out pretty fast.

Don’t think you can take a short trip to Europe in the summer due to a pending dissertation or thesis? We might have the perfect solution for you. Why not get help writing a research paper by WritePaper online? You will be able to find a well-suited writer capable of undertaking college papers on virtually any topic and in a fast turnaround time. So do not let your deadlines stop you from having some of the best college experiences. And if you are unable to make it altogether, you can watch the live stream from the comfort of your couch.

2. Fuji Rock, Naeba, Japan

If you want to fit in a music festival while visiting an Asian country, then Japan is an obvious choice. Fuji Rock is the biggest outdoor music concert in Japan. Originally, it used to be held at the base of Mount Fuji amidst the stunning natural landscape. And keeping this in mind, the journey to the festival grounds is another exciting addition to the trip. You will need to take a 5.5 km gondola lift taking in the breathtaking view that surrounds the location.

3. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, California, USA

Coachella has become almost synonymous with the ultimate student destination. The festival has been taking place in the Colorado desert since 1999. And today, it has evolved to become one of the most Instagrammable events. However, it is not only coveted by the audience but also the singers.

In fact, Coachella is considered an event that sets the fashion and music trends for the upcoming year. So, it goes without saying that we recommend this festival as a must-go for your list.

4. CTM Festival, Berlin, Germany

If you are intrigued by the music as much as you love the ambiance, a short trip to Berlin at the beginning of the year might do you good. The CTM festival is a platform for electronic, digital, and experimental musicians, where you will find almost every club hosting concerts, screenings, exhibitions, and more. The lineup often includes international artists and has featured singers like Holly Herndon, Jenny Hval, and more.

5. The Governors Ball, New York City, USA

In spite of the name, the Governors Ball is not even remotely connected to a political event. Instead, this is one of the celebrated music festivals of the country that takes place on the tiny Randall’s Island. This might be the smallest event on this list. However, it often has some of the biggest names in pop culture in the lineup. We also suggest this as an easier alternative to visiting Europe. Enjoy the skyline of one of the most active cities of the world.

6. Exit, Novi Sad, Serbia

When you think of world-famous destinations for music festivals, Serbia might not be the one that comes to your mind. But the festival held at Petrovaradin Fortress continues to be one of the famous ones in Europe. It is not common knowledge that this event started out as a student movement for peace and democracy in Serbia.

If you are a student that supports social causes, then you will find Exit even more appealing. The festival is still run by a non-profit organization and often has an impressive lineup.

7. Cartagena International Music Festival, Colombia

Another interesting location for a music festival is Cartagena, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is a stunning walled colonial city. The event has over forty concerts taking place over nine days. You will see the city open up its squares, barrios, and even churches to welcome musicians from across the world.

Every year there is a new theme introduced, so you will not get bored, However, make a note of the fact that these often tend to be on the classical side, but you will have plenty of exhibitions and installations to check out as well.

8. Ultra Music Festival, Miami, USA

If you enjoy a good party thrown by DJs, then head over to Miami for Ultra. This is one of the most famous party destinations of the year, and the fact that it is held in downtown Miami is a plus. And if you are in the US, this is well worth fitting in your tough schedule. That being said, getting the tickets might be more challenging than you imagine, as the popularity of the event is growing every day.

9. Glastonbury, Pilton, England

This one is the favorite of the British crowd. Started in the 1970s, the Glastonbury Festival used to sell the tickets for just £1, which even included free milk from a nearby farm as a snack. However, today, you will have to spend twenty times more to get your hands on the ticket, and that too, if you are lucky to find a spot before it sells out. The festival area is typically a farm, and you will be guaranteed the vibe of a countryside music festival.

10. Envision, Rancho La Merced, Costa Rica

Why not combine a trip to Costa Rica and a mesmerizing music festival held in the huddle? The setting is undoubtedly the main attraction here, and the lineup is often multigenre. The event is also notable due to its commitment to sustainability.

So, there you have a diverse list of music festivals around the world – some that are obvious, and some that you might be coming across for the first time. As much as you want to attend all, you might want to make some compromises based on your musical and budget preferences.

Image credit: EXIT Photo Team (via Flickr)