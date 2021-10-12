86,000 jobs in nightlife reported lost due to Covid-19

By Nicole Pepe

In a new study, it is revealed that nearly 86,000 jobs within nightlife have been lost since 2019. The report comes from the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA), in which the value of the nightlife industry was highlighted in 2019. The report shows that nearly £37 billion has been lost (1.6% GDP).

The industry is thought to have lost more jobs than any other sector, leading to roughly 86,000 job losses spanning from March 2020 to June 2021. While this presents its own set of issues, the industry leaders also fear that there may be more long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as no replacement jobs and a turn for the worst within nightlife itself.

The report also highlighted the mental and social impact that less nightlife could potentially hold on concert-goers, pleading that with a lack of nightlife due to the pandemic, people could feel a loss of self-being.

In a statement from Michael Kill, the CEO of NTIA, he calls for government assistance and interference. “It is crucial the Chancellor use the upcoming Budget to support this beleaguered sector. We are calling for him to extend the 12.5% rate of VAT on hospitality until 2024, include door sales in that reduced rate of VAT, because the present system punishes nightclubs that rely on door sales rather than selling tickets, and for him to ensure there are no increases in Alcohol Duties – our sector really cannot afford any additional burdens.”

Additionally, Sacha Lord, Co-Founder of The Warehouse Project stated, “We’re in a dire position and in order to recover to pre-pandemic levels, we need investment, strategy and most importantly, top level acknowledgment of the industry’s contribution to the UK economy.”

Image Credit: The Warehouse Party Project Facebook