Bon Iver announce 2022 U.S. & Europe tour dates

By Ouranios Savva 34

Following the announcement of a 10th anniversary reissue of their self-titled album, Bon Iver have further lifted the spirits of their fans worldwide, as they will officially be going on tour in 2022. The folk-indy band have gained great success throughout their career, with the main highlight being their Grammy-winning second album ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver.’

Having released a collaboration with Ross Gray in the form of ‘Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude‘ earlier this year, the iconic band have set out to perform 10 shows in the U.S. in March and April with Dijon, followed by another 13 shows in June with Bonny Light Horseman. Besides from the U.S-based shows, the band will also be performing in Europe, whilst having Carm alongside them.

Founded back in 2006 by singer/songwriter Justin Vernon, Bon Iver emerged in the music scene with the release of their first album, ‘For Emma, Forever Ago,’ and in turn have shown no signs of slowing down. With their music resonating to millions of fans worldwide, the band have won an array of accolades over the years, including a Grammy for Best New Artist back in 2012.

With Bon Iver’s return on tour a hugely anticipated event, fans alike will have the opportunity to once again witness the greatness of this band live on stage. Coinciding with the the release of a 10th anniversary special edition of their most acclaimed album, this tour promises to be something special. For any further details on the tour dates and ticket purchases, make sure to check out Bon Iver’s official website.



Image Credit: Bon Iver (via Instagram)