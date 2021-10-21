Che Jose releases melodic techno single ‘No Air’ feat. Luke Coulson: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 29

Further enhancing his presence in the electronic dance industry, Che Jose has just released a masterpiece of a track titled ‘No Air.’ Captivating from the get go, this twisted melodic techno production will leave fans begging for more, whilst vocals courtesy of singer/songwriter Luke Coulson perfectly implement the song throughout.

With versatility being a key feature throughout his career, Che Jose has perfected the ability of meandering through an array of genres, with his releases ranging from progressive house, to melodic techno, and melodic house. Having produced and released tracks on some of the most successful labels in the industry, his repertoire includes tracks on Armada Music, Flashover Recordings, Juicy Music, Elliptical Records, and Enormous Tunes when naming a few.

Acting as an owner of a record label himself, this multi-faceted artist has been providing the future generations of DJ/producers with the opportunity of showcasing their production talents via his platform F.T.F.T Records. With each of his tracks gaining the support and recognition of some of the biggest names in the scene, it comes to no surprise that Che Jose has created a fan base like no other, and with no signs of him slowing down, we could not be any more excited for what’s to come next!

Out now on his own record label, ‘No Air’ is the perfect representation of a melodic track that will have listeners embarking on the most unique of journeys. A certified hit in our books, make sure to check out this latest release on Spotify below, with the track also available for streaming on all platforms here. We will definitely be keeping an eye on any future releases, but for the time being, enjoy this masterpiece of a track and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Image Credit: Che Jose (Press)