Claptone teams with Like Mike & Mansionair on track ‘Right Into You’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 1

The mysteriously masked Claptone has been slowly rolling out singles and exciting collaborations over the past year for his forthcoming sixth studio album ‘Closer’ which releases November 12. This time around the DJ and producer teams up with the legendary Like Mike and the Grammy-nominated indie-electronic trio Mansionair for the next single ‘Right Into You’.

‘Right Into You’ is a delicate sounding song, a synth-heavy track that acts as a love song for the modern time through its incredible lyricism. The added production elements from Mansionair are very clear and the extremely talented trio add a perfectly whimsical groove to the production that really allows the track to be taken to the next level. The song is perfect for anyone who is begging for reassurance during their romantic life, and taking more of a risk when it comes to their relationships and also showcases a melodic sound from Claptone and of course Like Mike who is more known for his heavy-hitting tracks within his duo. This, however, is the perfect electro-indie house crossover. Claptone talks more about the track when he states:

“The song carries that slightly hurtful and at the same time joyful melancholic feeling, a core element of my musical universe since it’s very own big bang. Thrillingly warm emotive elements, enthusiastic melodies, an anthemic chorus – I am proud to have seamlessly fused the unique musical worlds of Mansionair, Like Mike and Claptone into one great electronic indie house anthem”

‘Right Into You’ is out now on Different Recordings and the release is accompanied by a very simple but very effective official music video, said video features black sand blowing across a sand dune to reveal Claptone well known and iconic golden mask. You can check out that video here and also the fantastic song on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Claptone (via Facebook)