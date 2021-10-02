Rakastella set to make huge return to Miami this December

By Ellie Mullins 15

The brainchild of Life and Death and Innervision, Rakastella is a huge, renowned festival that takes place in the heart of Miami, one of the biggest party cities in the world. With their last edition taking place in 2019, it has left fans wanting to attend the idyllic event more than ever, and luckily it returns this year.

On Saturday 4 December, Rakastella will once again host a meticulously crafted lineup filled to the brim with top tier artists in the stunning and historic location of Virginia Key Beach Park, giving attendees a stunning backdrop full of scenic bays and and sweeping views of the Atlantic, enriching the soul and making the heart happy. Of course, it isn’t just known for its picturesque views but the huge lineups each year and 2021 is no exception to this. Unveiling their first phase lineup with even more names yet to come, they welcome the likes of Âme b2b Dixon who will delight with one of their famous b2b sets as always, Ben UFO, WhoMadeWho live and many, many more acts from all over the globe. With over 20 acts announced in just the first phase, it spans multiple stages each with their own unique production and identity, thrilling partygoers no matter which stage they go to.

Rakastella is sticking with its eco-friendly approach this year, teaming up with the Keep Her Wild program again, in conjunction with Ascendance Sustainable Events. Aiming to protect the Virginia Key landscape, single use plastic and styrofoam will be banned from the event and aluminium canned water and paper cups will take their place.

Tickets for Rakastella 2021 are on sale here, and you can view the current lineup below.



Image credit: Rakastella (via Facebook)