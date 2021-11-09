Catz ‘n Dogz showcase their club-ready sound with double A-side “Rendezvous / Nasty”: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 3

Grzegorz and Wojech, who are also globally recognized as the legends Catz ‘n Dogz are a name many immediately recognize due to their underground production style which explores the realms of tech-house, techno, and more. Launching club-ready EPs and remixes across world-class labels such as Defected and Dirtybird, if there is one power-duo who I trust to make any crowd groove the whole night away, it is Catz ‘n Dogz. Making their mark yet again, the dup have released a double A-side ready to keep us dancing all night long with “Rendezvous / Nasty” out now on Club Sweat.

Launching off with “Rendezvous,” this tech-house heater entices listeners to enter a futuristic aural environment built upon waves of sub-bass frequencies to initiate an energetic groove on the dance floor. With deep stomping kick drums alongside underlying techno textures, the energetic bounce flows perfectly alongside the sensual melodies of R&B vocalist Raymoane. Bringing out those late-night vibes with the second single “Nasty” as the artists foolishly dark and unforeseen instrumentals are enriched in this new single. Turning up the tempo a notch, Catz ‘n Dogz shifts levels as they tease listeners with a tech-house drop, but quickly phases into a pulsating bassline to initiate that old schoolhouse groove. With layers of hypnotic and conspicuous vocals of Kiddy Smile being the cherry on top, rhythmic drums and alarming sirens bring out that club-ready energy to listeners around the world. Opening up about the recent release, Catz ‘n Dogz share:

“We’ve been working on these two tracks specifically having Club Sweat in mind. We love the label and we thought it would be a great fit. We actually found Raymoane on SoundCloud a few months ago and we have been in touch since trying to work on something. We love the lyrics, especially as we believe in destiny. The track is very much our signature driving bassline tech-house sound. The second track “Nasty” was one we worked on with our very good friend Kiddy Smile. We’ve known each other already for a few years and worked together on various projects. The lyrics of the track can be interpreted in many ways and that’s exactly how we wanted to leave it.”

Listen to both of the singles below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Catz ‘n Dogz Official Facebook