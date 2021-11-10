DubVision step into future rave territory through latest single ‘No More’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 27

Superstar Dutch progressive house duo DubVision have announced their arrival into the world of future rave in style through their latest single “No More“, which is out now on Rave Culture. Having made a solid reputation for themselves as progressive house maestros of the industry, the duo (comprised of the Leicher brothers – Victor and Stephan) have also showcased their dominance at other forms of electronic music like electro house, big room, and future house in the past. As a matter of fact, this release marks DubVision’s first appearance on Rave Culture.

Having already blessed our playlists with tracks like I Don’t Wanna Know, Bad Blood, and I Should Be Loving You in 2021, DubVision have showcased real diversity and intent for “No More,” which is set to serve as a blessing for all future rave fans across the industry. Arriving right in time for the festive season, the single is full of thrust and energy, making it an anthemic fit for the grandest of mainstages. After making their presence felt amongst the esteemed audience of the fast-rising future rave, the duo might want to explore it even further, the possibility of which is only limited to speculations at the moment. Nevertheless, be sure to keep a special eye on them in the weeks to come.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘No More’ yourself:

Image Credit: DubVision (via Instagram)