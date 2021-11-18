Apple Music uploads EDC Las Vegas 2021 sets

By Ellie Mullins 13

Since Apple Music has made the decision to include DJ sets as part of their streaming catalogue including from festivals such as digital editions of Tomorrowland and past in-person editions, they have now uploaded more than 50 different sets from the past edition of EDC Las Vegas which happened this October.

Featuring sets from the big heavyweights such as Tiësto, Nicky Romero and Vintage Culture all from the kineticFIELD stage, there’s a set for everyone no matter the genre, including the likes of Sunny Lax, Paul Oakenfold, Pendulum, Lil Texas and many more. An added bonus is the fact that the sets were all uploaded in Apple Music’s lossless quality audio, providing crisp quality to hear your favourite artist’s sets on. Lossless audio was introduced in June of this year at no extra cost, and proved to be a very well praised addition to the streaming platform giant.

Listeners can search by day from Friday-Sunday to find their favourite sets from the weekend, and whether you’re reliving a set that you were there to witness or wanting to listen to for the first time, you can do so as many times as you’d like. With these EDC Las Vegas sets being available now, it will certainly keep ticket holders busy until the next edition set to take place in May 20-22, 2022.

Check out the full list of sets to discover right here.



Image credit: EDC Las Vegas (via Facebook)