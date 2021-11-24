elrow announces final lineup additions to stellar winter edition in New York

By Ryan Ford 23

International party purveyor elrow has unveiled the final additions to the RowsAttacks lineup as they aim to close out the year with a winter edition in New York next month.

In October, the events company announced that they would be returning to Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, brandishing half of the RowsAttacks lineup for December 11. Now, elrow have revealed the full New York roster, advocating additional names such as Andrea Oliva b2b Cloonee, Archie Hamilton, Bastian Bux, Chelina Manuhutu, Ilario Alicante and LP Giobbi across the two stages. CID, J.

Worra, Martin Ikin, and Westend will also make much welcomed appearances during the festivities.

elrow has a famous reputation for its larger-than-life productions, and this winter you can expect their futuristic outer space theme to be on point. Complete with UFOs, rockets, and more, the team have gone over-the-top once again with this multi-sensory, interplanetary battle between Planet elrow and the evil Planet Sensible!

Since debuting in the U.S in New York City back in 2016, elrow has steadily expanded its footprint in America, growing in notoriety and reputation to the extent that it now attracts more than 5,000 party-goers per show. Next month, the trendiest DJs in the house and techno universe will return for the residency, so be sure to grab your tickets here while you still can before elrow comes to New York on December 11 2021.

Check out the complete lineup below!