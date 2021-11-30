Lost Minds Records release ‘Lost Minds Compilation Volume 1’: Premiere

By Ouranios Savva

Taking a dive into the Miami underground scene with this latest compilation, Lost Minds Records serve up a handpicked selection of highly anticipated, dance floor focused cuts. A debut compilation album like no other – Lost Minds Compilation Volume 1 – will have listeners embark on the most unique of journeys, as each track selected delivers an abundance of vibes from start to finish.

Making waves as a radio show on one of Florida’s most respected stations, Revolution 93.5FM, Lost Minds were renowned in no time, as their upfront track selection and curation enabled them to stand out from the rest. In turn, this led to the creation of the Lost Minds Record label, founded by no other Chris Clark, Leyva, and Danny Rivero. Focused on the same tried, tested and winning formula, the three founders look to further elevate their presence in the dance scene through the curation of their first ever compilation under their own record label.

With house the prominent genre surrounding Lost Minds, listeners will feel all sorts of emotions in this latest compilation. Consisting of 8 tracks from a variation of artists, the opening cut ‘On My Mind‘ by Brian Estefani paves the way for a smooth flow with its groove heavy feel. Adding a tribal sound, ‘The Ride‘ by no other than two of the labels founders, Chris Clark and Leyva, further enhances the unique feeling surrounding the compilation. Tracks from the likes of Oscar Mula, Alecs, Doons, Lui Danzi, Jolly J and Nicole Fiallo help complete the most vibey of compilations, with each listener destined to resonate with the sound of each of the chosen tracks.

A debut compilation like no other, we could not be any more excited to be premiering Lost Minds Compilation Volume 1 to the world, and in turn we will be eagerly anticipating the next selection of tracks that will have us embarking on the most unique of journeys. A true gem of a compilation, make sure to check out the chosen tracks from Lost Minds Records below, and let us know your thoughts behind Volume 1 in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Chris Clark (Press), Danny Sway (Press), Leyva (Press)