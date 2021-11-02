RL Grime delivers highly-anticipated ‘Halloween X’ live set: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 12

When Halloween approaches, the trap enthusiasts are undeniably awaiting the release of trap legend RL Grime’s legendary Halloween mix series. Hyping it up in 2021 with the debut of his first-ever live show to unveil ‘Halloween X’ at the Hollywood Palladium venue, the wait is finally over as fans at home are now able to enjoy this live mix on repeat. With RL Grime providing a platform for showcasing some of the finest trap and bass producers on the rise under Sable Valley, the trap don also brought out global acts such as Juelz, JAWNS, and last minute special guest Boys Noize to kick off the Halloween event which took place on October 28th. Clearly making big moves this year, RL Grime’s legendary “Syclla” was also featured in the Space Jam trailer and that is only a small part of this trap legends accomplishment throughout his career. Now, taking us into another dimension with his unforgettable live show this year, be prepared for a wild ride as RL Grime is about to spice things up with this year’s spooky Halloween mix.

Opening up with the icon Neil deGrasse Tyson for a legendary introduction and leading into the trap dons one-of-a-kind set filled with a series of bangers and IDs, this one was truly a special one for all of us. From RL Grime going full force with an ID from himself and JAWNS, the amount of energy from the start is indescribable. With about 75 minutes of trap and bass-fueled madness, RL Grime delivered the most impressive audio and visual production to ignite the crowd with smiles all around the venue. Featuring artists in the live debut mix such as Skeler, Deadcrow, Montell2099, ISOxo, Juelz, Whipped Cream, A$AP Rocky, PEEKABOO, and many more throughout the night, RL Grime also dropped two of his very own unreleased gems which we cannot wait to hear again once officially released. An iconic moment for Rl Grime indeed, the anticipation was definitely fueling up and the trap legend did not disappoint this Halloween.

Be sure to check out RL Grime’s live set below from @ThemSets and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: RL Grime (via Facebook)