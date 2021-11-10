Travis Scott to cover costs of funerals for victims of Astroworld and give refunds to ticket holders

By Creighton Branch 22

In light of the tragedy at Astroworld Fest in Houston this past weekend that left eight people dead and hundreds of others injured, Travis Scott has come out and said he will cover the costs of the funerals for the victims. He also stated that full refunds will be coming for all ticket holders.

Along with covering funeral expenses, Scott also promised that he will be partnering with BetterHelp to offer mental health services to those that need them. A TMZ report states that the money will come out of Scott’s personal pocket and without any questions. BetterHelp will be offering one-on-one virtual sessions and teaming up with the National Alliance of Mental Illness if any attendees need more than a virtual meeting.

“I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” – Travis Scott, Twitter

The ages of the eight victims range from 14-27. There are currently 18 lawsuits that have been filed against Scott and Astroworld. According to the Houston Chronicle, the show was deemed a “mass casualty” at 9:38 pm, but Scott’s set continued until it finished at 10:15 pm. After the news had broken, Scott quickly announced that the second day of the festival was canceled. The Houston-based rapper was scheduled to perform at Day N Vegas festival this weekend but canceled due to being “too distraught” to perform, according to Variety.com.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)