Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike top The Made in Belgium Top 100 chart with ‘Mammoth’

By Ouranios Savva 80

With the goal of uniting the People of Tomorrow through music on a yearly basis, One World Radio has been serving as the official radio station and content platform of Tomorrowland. With listeners able to tune in from every part of the world, fans alike are blessed with an array of old and new tracks, whilst different countdowns allow them to vote for their all time favourite anthem in a specific category. In the latest countdown, One World Radio just wrapped up an entire week of the best music in the history of Belgian Dance, with legendary producer duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike gaining the top spot in The Made in Belgium Top 100 chart, for their iconic anthem ‘Mammoth.’

Featuring artist’s such as Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Lost Frequencies, Netsky, Push, Stromae, Yves Deruyter, and Yves V when just naming a few, listeners had the opportunity of embarking on the most magical of journeys for the past week, as One World Radio ventured through a path of nostalgia and positive vibes. Coming to the grand finale and the Top 10 countdown, the People of Tomorrow voted for their favourite tracks in masses, before then a new compilation was made for The Made in Belgium Top 100 chart. Following in second place was no other than Push’s timeless trance record ‘Universal Nation,’ with Netsky taking the 3rd spot for his old school remix of Rusko’s ‘Everyday.’

Having lost one spot in the Top 10 chart, Jones & Stephenson took 4th place for their track ‘The First Rebirth,’ whilst Lost Frequencies remained in 5th for a second year running for his classic and feel-good anthem ‘Are You With Me.’ Gaining one spot, you can find Stromae in 6th place with his iconic track ‘Alors on Danse,’ with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike gaining 36 spots and the 7th place for their track ‘Ocarina‘ with Wolfpack. Also gaining a spot in the chart, Fiocco comes in 8th place for his track ‘Afflitto,’ whilst Netsky features once more in the Top 10 with his track ‘Come Alive‘ that takes the 9th spot. Concluding the Top 10 is no other than techno queen Charlotte de Witte, with her track ‘Doppler‘ being the highest new entry as it takes the 10th place.

With Belgian Dance music featuring prominently through the large number’s of artists’ representing their home country, this latest countdown was no easy task to say the least. Make sure to relive the entire Made in Belgium week on-demand here, with The Made in Belgium Top 100 tracks also accessible on Spotify. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (via Press Release)