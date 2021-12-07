Faithless return with poignant new single ‘In Those Times’ feat. Nathan Ball & Suli Breaks: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 49

Returning with yet another sumptuous new single, Faithless have just released their latest track titled ‘In Those Times.’ The eclectic UK dance act has been blessing fans alike for the better part of 25 years, as each release portrays a clear message surrounding the given situation at a moment in time. Featuring vocals by Nathan Ball and Suli Breaks, this latest track will have listeners embark on the most unique and meaningful of journeys, as it serves as “a poignant ode to the importance of friendships and family connections.”

Having only recently released their first studio LP in 10 years, Faithless saw their mesmerising ‘All Blessed‘ album gain fast momentum in the charts, with the electronic dance community and not only welcoming with open hands the return of this legendary group. Often regarded as dance music pioneers, we cannot help but feel truly blessed with each Faithless release, and this time round is no different. Maintaining their unique sound throughout, ‘In Those Times’ is yet another indication of the undeniable talent Faithless possess, with the group themselves stating the following for their latest production;

“With shimmering Balearic guitars, and a tough disco bass line ‘In Those Times’ returns to the tender vocals of singer Nathan Ball and poet Suli Breaks that graced Faithless’ ‘All Blessed’ album to stunning effect. This is their hymn to everything we missed during lockdown – togetherness, friendship, and gratitude for the evocative power of music in our lives.”

Looking to follow suit in the success of recent releases such as ‘Synthesizer,’ ‘I Need Someone,’ Innadadance,’ and ‘Everybody Everybody,’ we are more than certain that this latest track will have fans alike begging for more, whilst the support gained from major names in the scene will continue in a similar fashion to each of their previous hit singles. A true asset within the dance scene, Faithless have been marrying elements of house, trip-hop and dub, whilst at the same time create the most euphoric of sounds with each of their releases.

Out now via Amazon Originals, make sure to check out this masterpiece of a track below, and be sure to let us know what you think of ‘In Those Times’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Faithless/ Blue Laybourne