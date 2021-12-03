Martin Garrix and more invest in Mayht, the future of music speaker technology

By Jack Spilsbury

For the past 100 years, the inner workings of speaker systems haven’t really changed, causing manufacturers to either sacrifice size or sound quality. However, the brand new startup dutch tech company Mayht have come up with a pioneering solution that’s on-site to cause a major shakeup in the industry allowing electronic companies to shrink the size of their speaker products but still allow for a high-quality and immersive sound. Mayht (pronounced “Might”) was founded in 2016 by brothers Mattias and Timothy Scheek and has just passed almost $10 million of investments by the likes of Dj Martin Garrix, Swedish solar cell company Exeger and venture capital firm Forward.One.

“Hearing Mayht’s technology in action, I strongly believe this is a company that can change the audio industry. My love for music and great sound is at the forefront of this innovation, which is exactly why I’m excited to be investing in the future of such a young and innovative Dutch tech start-up.’ – Martin Garrix

Mayht’s technology they call Heartmotion speaker technology will allow consumers to level up their speaker experience, tapping into a $375 billion consumer electronics market. For example having home cinema theatre bass from a single soundbar or portable Bluetooth speakers giving the same sound quality as large party speakers, discarding the need for extra separate subwoofers or other accessories. Mayht’s Chief Executive, Mattias Scheek talks more about the companies technology when they state:

“While consumer electronics have grown more powerful and compact in recent years, the core speaker technology within has hardly evolved. I truly believe our Heartmotion speaker technology is the revolution the industry has been dreaming of, but never thought possible. They will finally be able to create the sound experiences people want from everyday consumer electronics and automotive audio systems.”

Mayht along with Exeger will be introducing his brand new speaker technology for the global stage to see at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place in Las Vegas from 3rd until the 9th January next year. You can find out more information by visiting Mayh’s official website here.

Image Credits: Mayht, Martin Garrix (via Facebook)