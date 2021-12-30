Nicky Romero set to stream New Year’s Eve show with Wildstylez and Marc Benjamin

By Ellie Mullins 46

To get fans into the New Year’s Eve spirit virtually, Nicky Romero is throwing his own virtual party for fans all over the world to tune into, and he’s joined by Dutch hardstyle producer Wildstylez and previous Laidback Luke, Afrojack, and Zedd collaborator Marc Benjamin as a special support act for the show.

In collaboration with Dit Is Veenendaal, the show begins at 11 PM CET, and goes on for three hours giving fans enough party time to not only end 2021 with but start 2022 with on the right foot, partying well into the night. Kicking off proceedings at 11 PM, Marc Benjamin opens the show, and Nicky Romero comes in just before midnight at 11:55 PM to count us down to midnight, with Wildstylez ending things off on an energetic tone with his unmistakable sound at 1:00 AM.

With this stream certainly set to be a popular choice to ring in 2022 with among his fans and Protocol lovers, we can expect high energy and the biggest anthems from all three artists.

“We will close 2021 festively, together with Wildstylez and Marc Benjamin in a three-hour end-of-year show! We wish you a beautiful and healthy 2022!” – via the official website

To tune into the set on the big night, visit the website here on 31 December where the livestream link will soon be available, and have a happy new year no matter where you’re celebrating from!

Image Credit: Kevin Canales