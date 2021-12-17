PAROOKAVILLE unveils first phase of artists for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins

Taking place from July 22-24, 2022 at Weeze Airport once again, PAROOKAVILLE is set to celebrate togetherness with an epic edition and to give fans an early Christmas present they have been unveiling artist announcements all week long. From Monday to Friday, 18 headlining names have been announced with more than 300 total across the lineup to be discovered.

Kicking it all off, trance titan Armin van Buuren returns to PAROOKAVILLE for yet another energy-filled set to ensure that people get their trance fill from one of the biggest names in the genre. Being a regular to the festival, he consistently blows minds and creates unforgettable memories for attendees. Next up as part of the headlining announcements, everyone’s favourite tech-house legend FISHER will be on hand to deliver a non-stop set filled with his biggest hits such as the worldwide hit ‘Losing It‘ and his latest banger ‘Just Feels Tight.’ With his infectious energy that translates to the crowds and leaves them with a smile on their face, this will certainly be a highlight of the weekend. ‘Jumping All Over The World‘ and now heading to PAROOKAVILLE is no other than German multi-genre electronic band Scooter. Set for a special home country set, this will be nothing short of spectacular to witness. Rounding out the huge headlining artist announcements for this first phase, eclectic duo Yellow Claw will bring their discography of hits to their loyal and huge crowds of fans.

These names aren’t the only names making up the first phase, as they have also announced Alle Farben, Ben Nicky, David Puentez, DJ Sash!, Dom Dolla, Felix Kröcher, Lost Identity, Neelix, NERVO, Purple Disco Machine, Sub Zero Project, Tujamo, Tungevaag, and Vize.

Going big for the first announcements, they promise even more huge names across many different genres to discover soon. Camping, weekend and VIP tickets are all on sale here with more options available. Act fast if you want to secure tickets to this huge edition as it is set to be a sell-out extravaganza.

Image credit: Saskia Gauke