Printworks London forced to cancel the remainder of its 2021 events

By Jackson Naffa 20

As a result of Europe being in the midst of its darkest days fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, mega-club Printworks in London has made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the remainder of its events for 2021.

In a recent public statement, Printworks have outlined their reasoning for the closure; you can read the full statement below:

Dear Guests, Due to the current public health status we have evaluated the potential impact of shows for our guests, staff, artists and partners. Given the time of year, it’s also important to take into account the potential impact on festive celebrations for individuals and families, especially those who were impacted last year. For that reason, we have had to make the unfortunate decision to postpone this weekend’s Printworks shows. The wellbeing of those who attend our venue and those who attend our venue and those who work at our venue is of paramount importance to us. The following shows will be rescheduled into our SS22 season; Gorgon City presents Olympia will now take place on Friday 11th March 2022 LWE presents From Our Minds will now take place on Saturday 26th February 2022 Existing tickets will automatically move to the rescheduled date. For those who cannot attend the new dates, you will receive alternative options from your ticket providers shortly, including refunds. As the situation progresses we will continue to review our position. We wish everyone a safe and healthy festive period. The Printworks London Team.

This comes shortly after the Netherlands’ announcement to cancel all events until at least January 14, completely ruling out celebrations for bringing in the New Year. Awakenings NYE was set to play host to the likes of Adam Beyer, Joris Voorn and Maceo Plex in Amsterdam; it leaves many other European nations with difficult decisions to make right on top of the holiday season.

Although Printworks have had to cancel their remaining 2021 events, we’re hopeful that events will be able to go ahead with more certainty in 2022.

Image Credit: Printworks London