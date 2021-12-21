Sunburn Festival returns with a star-studded lineup for its 15th edition

By Lakshay Bhagtani 55

Having missed out on all the jam-packed action in 2020 due to covid restrictions, the electronic music fans in Asia are all set to witness the return of the Sunburn Festival for its 15th edition from 27th – 29th December 2021 in Goa. Having considered the safety of all the attendees amidst the covid situation, Sunburn has been trying its level best to take all the necessary precautions for the festival. Apart from making double vaccination mandatory for all the participants, there has also been a slight change in the venue to provide a top-notch experience through this limited capacity event.

The lineup for the festival is set to go down like a piece of delight for lovers of all genres. Day 1 will be headlined by the psytrance maestros Vini Vici, with a massive flavor of deep house and techno by the iconic English duo Camelphat who will grace the main stage of the festival’s underground project Solaris. Sunburn’s beloved KSHMR will take over the spotlight on Day 2 along with the Italian techno hotshot Deborah De Luca. Last but not the least, we have the Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren closing off the event on Day 3.

check out Sunburn's official anthem by KSHMR below –

Image Credits – rudgr.com