Tame Impala announce tour dates for 2022 along with new track “No Choice”: Listen

By Creighton Branch 31

It’s time for the world to once again be captivated by the magic Tame Impala live show. Kevin Parker and the band have officially announced tour dates for next year as they begin in North America and then overseas during the latter half of 2022.

The ‘Slow Rush Tour’ will begin on February 27th in Tempe, Arizona. Tame Impala will then embark all over the United States and Canada for the next four months, hitting cities along the way such as Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and eventually ending at Hang Out Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on May 25th. Then begins the European leg of the tour in June where Tame Impala will find themselves in Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy. Lastly, the band will head down under in October and conclude the tour in New Zealand and Australia.

Along with the dates, Tame Impala also dropped a brand new single to go alongside the tour. The track titled “No Choice” will be included in the deluxe edition of The Slow Rush album, which will release in a box set on February 18th.

Find the entire list of tour dates for the ‘Slow Rush Tour’ below and listen to Tame Impala’s new song “No Choice” via Modular Recordings here.

02-27 Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)

03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03-07 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

03-09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

03-10 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

03-12 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

03-14 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

03-16 Boston, MA – TD Garden

03-18 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

03-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

03-21 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-22 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

03-25 New Orleans, LA – Buku Music + Art Project

05-22 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

06-09 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06-11 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

08-25 London, England – All Points East Festival

08-27 Paris, France – Rock En Seine

08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

09-07 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

10-15 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

10-18 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10-20 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver – Rod Laver Arena

10-26 Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

10-29 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

Image Credit: Mike Brooks