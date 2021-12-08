Tame Impala announce tour dates for 2022 along with new track “No Choice”: Listen
It’s time for the world to once again be captivated by the magic Tame Impala live show. Kevin Parker and the band have officially announced tour dates for next year as they begin in North America and then overseas during the latter half of 2022.
The ‘Slow Rush Tour’ will begin on February 27th in Tempe, Arizona. Tame Impala will then embark all over the United States and Canada for the next four months, hitting cities along the way such as Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, and eventually ending at Hang Out Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on May 25th. Then begins the European leg of the tour in June where Tame Impala will find themselves in Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy. Lastly, the band will head down under in October and conclude the tour in New Zealand and Australia.
Along with the dates, Tame Impala also dropped a brand new single to go alongside the tour. The track titled “No Choice” will be included in the deluxe edition of The Slow Rush album, which will release in a box set on February 18th.
Find the entire list of tour dates for the ‘Slow Rush Tour’ below and listen to Tame Impala’s new song “No Choice” via Modular Recordings here.
02-27 Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)
03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)
03-07 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
03-09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
03-10 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell
03-12 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
03-14 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
03-16 Boston, MA – TD Garden
03-18 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
03-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
03-21 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-22 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
03-25 New Orleans, LA – Buku Music + Art Project
05-22 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival
06-09 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound Festival
06-11 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival
08-25 London, England – All Points East Festival
08-27 Paris, France – Rock En Seine
08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
09-07 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro
10-15 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
10-18 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10-20 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver – Rod Laver Arena
10-26 Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
10-29 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
Image Credit: Mike Brooks