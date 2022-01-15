Andrea Oliva debuts on Patrick Topping’s Trick with heavy-hitting ‘Alley Rave’ EP

By Samantha Reis

Swiss titan Andrea Oliva starts the year in high fashion on Trick, Patrick Topping‘s label, with a three-part EP. ‘Alley Rave‘ EP is an anthemic journey that unfolds in three very distinct tracks that beautifully combine with each other. This heavy-hitting release is now available for purchase or streaming, through the usual platforms.

Andrea Oliva’s sterling reputation makes long introductions about this titan of dance music unnecessary, but let’s do a quick recap. Music was born inside the Swiss artist, causing him to self-taughtly develop the beautiful art of DJing at the age of 12. For over 25 years, Oliva has become a strong and popular player behind the decks, with an indestructible reputation as a party starter. Andrea Oliva is a name that over the years music lovers have grown accustomed to seeing around the globe, at high-profile events such as Coachella or Tomorrowland, and even other large, less mainstream festivals such as Sonus or Sunwaves. Outside of the large-scale events, Oliva also tours around some of the most relevant venues on the circuit. A renowned selector and tastemaker, Andrea Oliva is the face of the famous ANTS brand whose parties at Ushuaïa in Ibiza have become one of the most popular events of the summer.

In the studio, producing his own sound, he has released true hits on several labels, including Jamie Jones‘ Hot Creations, Seth Troxler‘s Play It Say It, not forgetting his All I Need project. Now, making her debut on Trick, Andrea Oliva shares a beautiful three-part EP.

The EP begins with the title track, which comes across as the liveliest of the three, diffusing a rolling percussion and pumping basslines that make it a tech house cut. ‘Alley Rave‘ is the personification of party and rave. Retaining the dark formalism of Oliva’s techno-infused side, it brings a refreshing party vibe perpetuated by an urban, disruptive vocal. If dramatic, explosive drops appeal to you, you really need to listen to this track. Next up is ‘Out And About‘ that despite having a more laidback beat, the claps and loud percussion imbue it with plenty of dynamism. The bass gives it a superb fill that contrasts with the hypnotic chanting of the analogue synths. What refinement! ‘Locomotive‘ closes this concept in style. The name does it good justice and fits it like a glove. The beginning is a frenetic cymbal dance that gives way to a tense break. Dominance is then given over to the keys which then duel with the other layers to deliver earth-shattering drops. It is without a doubt an EP of the highest quality, that encapsulates an idyllic concept of a magical and secret area where the rave lives. Not to be missed.

Image Credit: Press