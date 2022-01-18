Charlotte de Witte forced to reschedule monumental Ghent, Belgium event due to Covid-19 uncertainties

By Jack Spilsbury 31

The ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic continues to cause havoc within the live events industry, with constant cancellations and rearrangements due to countries restrictions. Charlotte De Witte is the most recent artist to be affected as she has been forced to cancel the all night long Ghent, Belgium show that was scheduled to take place at the Flanders Expo on the 5th of February.

Taking to social media the DJ and Producer broke the heartbreaking news to her fans that the show would no longer be taking place on the scheduled date and instead a new date of the 16th of April. Citing the reasons as current measures and uncertainties from the government, Charlotte De Witte however reassured fans current tickets would roll over for the new date and that anyone now couldn’t attend due to conflicting schedules would receive a full refund. Check out some of the announcement below:

It is with a heavy heart we have to postpone the date of my allnighter that was supposed to take place in Ghent next month. The new implied covid measures and uncertainties coming from the government do not allow us to stick to our original date. – I’m deeply sorry if this causes any discomfort. This event will be one of the biggest milestones of my career (and life) The rescheduled show will remain at the Flanders Expo and will feature a 10-hour musical set from the DJ herself, something that is the largest arena event of her career. Tickets are currently sold out however you can sign up for the waitlist here . Hopefully, this monumental musical event for Charlotte De Witte can take place on this new rescheduled date.