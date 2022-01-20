Covid requirements for entry into clubs in England will no longer be used starting next week

By Creighton Branch 21

Just recently, the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, announced that current Covid restrictions in place will be lifted next week. Due to this, entry requirements for clubs in England will no longer be necessary. Now, attendees will no longer have to show proof of a vaccine or a negative result from a lateral flow test in order to gain entry into venues starting January 26th.

The decision comes in the wake of England introducing its “Plan B” restrictions starting back on December 15th due to a rise in Covid cases across the country from the Omicron variant.

According to a press release from the UK government, Plan B restrictions included: face coverings compulsory in most public indoor venues, such as cinemas, theatres and places of worship, advisement to work from home, the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS App for mandatory entry into nightclubs and settings where large crowds gather – including unseated indoor events with 500 or more attendees, unseated outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees and any event with 10,000 or more attendees. These will no longer be in place as the government has approved a move back to Plan A.

“Infection levels are falling in England and while there are some places where cases are likely to continue rising, including in primary schools, our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.” – Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

It is no secret that UK nightclubs have struggled to avoid complete industry collapse over the past two years. Just last month it was found that 40% of people were no longer attending the events they had purchased tickets for, with most requesting a refund. Due to this, it has severely hurt venues across the country. But as things look to be trending in the right direction and with an ease in restrictions, nightclubs across the UK will gladly welcome back the opportunity to get back to where they once were.

Image Credit: Printworks London/ press