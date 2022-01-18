EchoStorms launch Galactica record label with hard-hitting single ‘Emotions’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 17

Looking to continue from where they left off, electronic dance music duo EchoStorms have just launched their brand new record label Galactica, and if that is not enough, they have blessed us all with masterpiece of a production in the form of ‘Emotions.’ Taking inspiration from the ever-so influential sound of the 90s, this latest track further indicates the duo’s undeniable talent at incorporating various genres whilst perfecting each of their track’s in the most unique of ways.

Having left their own mark on the dance scene in 2021, the duo that consists of Ben Locke and Katya Fadeeva have taken things that one level further, as this time round they have opted to reach the highest of heights through both their productions, as well as their own musical imprint. Providing us with the most up-lifting and energetic of tracks, ‘Emotions’ hits right at the spot, with the combination of modern tech house drums and 90s garage synths and trance arpeggios, elevating this track to a different dimension.

A certified hit in our books, EchoStorms have once again showcased their versatility when it comes to music production, whilst the addition of Fadeeva on the vocals, have resulted in the most haunting but yet ever-so addictive sound(s) that we have witnessed to this very date. Meaningful in every sense possible, ‘Emotions’ will leave listeners begging for more, but at the same time, ensure that they have embarked on the most captivating of journeys.

The perfect representation of what they have set out to achieve, it comes to no surprise that the likes of David Guetta, James Hype, Alesso and Joel Corry are just a few among the dance scene that have fully supported the duo and their endeavors thus far. All set to take the industry by storm, we are more than certain that EchoStorms will feature heavily in the top of the charts, with ‘Emotions’ the first of many of achieving global success.

We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future EchoStorms releases, as well as stay fully updated with all the milestones that are bound to be achieved when focusing on the most recent label to watch, Galactica. More than worthy of all the success that is coming their way, be sure to check out ‘Emotions’ below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of this latest production in the comments section. Enjoy!

Pre-save the track here. Out on January 28.

Image Credit: EchoStorms (Press)