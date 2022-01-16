Julien Vertigo unveils awe-inspiring ‘Hope EP’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Blessing fans alike with each of his releases, Julien Vertigo has set out on a journey of producing the most eclectic of tracks, with a main drive of allowing listeners to immerse in an experience that has no other. Taking inspiration from his own surroundings, the Swiss-born DJ/producer has fully committed to the sound of Melodic Techno, with his latest EP ‘Hope,’ a true representation of everything that he has set out to achieve as an artist within our community.

Having gained the support from some of the biggest names within the dance scene, it comes to no surprise that this multi-faceted artist has taken his production skills that one level further. With the likes of Tiësto, Eli & Fur, Øostil and Kevin de Vries just a few on the list that have taken a liking of this rising star, we are more than certain that even further heights are bound to be reached as time progresses. Providing those contrasting elements that derive from the different moods and emotions that humans feel on the daily, this two track EP consists of just the perfect blend of sounds and melodies that will have anyone embark on the most meaningful of journeys. In further detail however, we are provided with an insight on Vertigo’s thought process behind the two singles and their respective remixes that form ‘Hope;’

“Everything started from scratch in a cloudy day during full lockdown when Julien decided to record some lyrics which directly provided strong emotions to him. It’s how ‘Hope‘ the main track of the EP is born on a break-beat melodic touch driven by crispy synths giving an ethereal soundscape to this emotional journey. And then, when the near future was supposed to be a little bit brighter, the second track ‘Flying Above The Ocean‘ came right away in his mind with a more joyful atmosphere with this warm bass that directly give a soul to this deep melody. Here you have the short story about this ‘Hope’ EP and as Julien always says, music is based on mood, emotions and on all the things around you and this EP is the perfect result of these sayings. The EP also includes 2 brilliant remixes from talented artists AlexC and Jares.”

A truly unique EP in every sense, Vertigo has once more showcased his passion for not only music, but also life, with the melodies on each of the tracks narrating a story of their own. Enabling a more natural element whilst experimenting with different techno beats and sounds, has helped pave the way for this up and coming artist, as his attention to detail can only further enhance his presence as an artist to watch within the electronic dance scene. As mesmersing as the next production, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future Julien Vertigo releases, but in the meantime, ‘Hope’ EP is out via Mirror Walk and can be accessed below, with streaming also available on all platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Julien Vertigo (Press)