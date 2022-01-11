Netflix set to release 3-part Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ next month

By Ellie Mullins 8

Coming to both streaming giants Netflix and in theaters next month, Kanye West is the latest artist to get the documentary treatment with a 3-part documentary titled ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.’

First being confirmed last year, we now know that it will first hit theaters – distributed by Iconic Events – on February 10, a week ahead of the Netflix release which comes on February 16. Directed by Coodie & Chike, the director, screenwriter, cinematographer, and producer duo first started their directing journey back in 2003 with Kanye West’s ‘Through the Wire’ and have since shared a close relationship with the musician. The three-part run will be distributed over the course of three weeks on Netflix, and will give viewers and fans a close look at Kanye like never before.

Said to be 21 years in the making, Coodie & Chike have spent all of these many years filming and gathering footage of the ‘Donda‘ star from his early days in music, to his presidential run in 2020 and more moments that have defined his career. Stating the decision to release it in theaters also, Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell said:

“For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems. Few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last 20 years. jeen-yuhs is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world.”

It was reported that Netflix spent $30 million to acquire the rights to release the Kanye West documentary on their platform, and it will certainly be one of their bigger releases of the year. They have also posted a teaser trailer of the documentary, which can be viewed below.

Image credit: Patrick Demarchelier