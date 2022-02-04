Live Love Logistics relaunch their touring department with Sam Benson, offering a one-stop shop for multiple services

By Ellie Mullins 24

The logistics behind touring and making a show run smoothly and efficiently as possible can certainly be a daunting task for anyone, but professional company Live Love Logistics are here to make this process run smoothly with their newly launched touring department.

No matter the scale of the event, from a festival to a one-off show and even full scale tours, Live Love Logistics will cater to your every need. With the relaunch of this department, they have also brought in the expertise of long-time tour manager Sam Benson who has worked with some of the industry’s shining stars from Corey James to D.O.D and has helped manage events within some of the UK’s most prestigious events and venues such as Ministry Of Sound, Elrow, and Warehouse Project. Being on the road for seven years as a tour manager, he offers the company invaluable expertise and experience and with this new service, it will bring other aspects of touring to the game too.

Aside from touring services, it will offer executive vehicles, production, close protection security, photography & videography, and advancing. Taking all complications out of the touring process, Benson and the team ensure that everything will be handled in a smooth and easy manner. As a company, their past experiences include working with brands such as MTV, Annie Mac‘s Lost & Found, Elrow and Creamfields, and many others. Now with Sam Benson as their head of this department, the brand goes further and offers unique, first-of-its-kind services.

To find out how Live Love Logistics can make your event or tour as stress-free as possible, visit their website here to find out more.

Image credit: press