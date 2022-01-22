Love Regenerator teams up with Riva Starr & Sananda Maitreya for club banger ‘Lonely’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Offering up the next instalment of his incredible Love Regenerator alias, Calvin Harris fires up the release radar with Riva Starr collaboration, ‘Lonely.’

Surprising everyone when he completely strayed away from that feel-good, pop/dance vibe that Calvin Harris tracks are known for, he returned to his roots in which he was producing 22 years ago and offered fans a brand new vibe that was injected with 90’s nostalgia. Now, nearly two years on from when he gave us the first taste of the project for the ‘Love Regenerator 1‘ EP, he has brought in Italian maestro Riva Starr for ‘Lonely.’ The Snatch! Records star is someone who has had years of experience making his permanent mark on underground and multi-genre sounds, successfully teaming up with the likes of CamelPhat, Green Velvet, and now Calvin Harris himself.

Upon first listen of this track, you’ll find yourself instantly transported to the sounds and vibes of a bustling 90’s club. Groovy, the piano house elements set this apart from some of the earlier, darker and more underground Love Regenerator releases, with ‘Lonely’ offering an uplifting aura. With the incredible vocals by Sananda Maitreya acting as the cherry on top of a delicious cake, Calvin Harris has certainly proven that there are many sides to what we have seen from this alias.

Perfect for the upcoming festival and Ibiza party seasons this summer, let Love Regenerator and Riva Starr warm your soul with ‘Lonely,’ out now and available to stream here.

Image credit: press via Columbia Digital