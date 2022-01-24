Tiësto unveils his take on MEDUZA & Hozier track ‘Tell It To My Heart’ in new remix: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 11

Following in the footsteps of the likes of KREAM and Matador who also recently remixed this track, Tiësto has once again put his remix skills out on full display with his take on the highly popular MEDUZA & Hozier collaboration ‘Tell It To My Heart,’ which was released last October.

Where the original was full of soul and emotion thanks to the intoxicating blend of MEDUZA’s soundscape and Hozier’s unique, soulful voice, Tiësto ramps it up several levels and wastes no time in going deeper on the energy and taking it straight into the club space. Allowing Hozier’s vocals to still shine brightly, they are instead laid out on a much darker and electrifying soundscape. Inspired by the Future Rave sound in which he has also been known to dabble in, the drop proves to be earth-shaking, reminiscent of the bright and searing synths found within the signature Future Rave sound. Chill-inducing, this is Tiësto on top form, showcasing his dark and club-ready sound to the masses.

Lately, the producer has been on a streak on remixing huge records. Just last month, he released his take on one of SLANDER‘s most popular tracks, ‘Love Is Gone,’ alongside Dylan Matthew and before that was the unforgettable ‘Pepas‘ remix. Aside from this he wasted no time in releasing chart-topping originals, such as ‘The Motto‘ and ‘Don’t Be Shy‘ as well a surprise ‘Together Again‘ EP consisting of five previously unreleased tunes.

Setting himself up for yet another great year, Tiësto has started it off brilliantly with this release. Listen to the full remix below alongside the visualiser, and stream it here.

Image Credit: Eclipse Media via Facebook