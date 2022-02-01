Artists to watch out for in 2022

By Jack Spilsbury

Last year saw a plethora of artists skyrocket to the centre stage of the electronic music industry and 2022 seems like it will be no different. To the return of live events to finding out what up and coming producers have been working on during the worldwide lockdowns, it seems like this year a large number of artists are going to explode in popularity, some of which we will discuss in this piece.

D’Angello & Francis

Already having a decade of experience within the industry, dynamic Belgian duo D’Angello & Francis seem to have their sights set on being the new pioneers of the Future Rave genre. Following in the footsteps of industry superstars the likes of David Guetta and MORTEN, the producers and DJ’s have been expertly crafting new music that they have been teasing via social media as we begin this new year and which is guaranteed to grace our favourite music streaming platforms soon. It’s not only musically where the duo shine but also live shows, being used to playing at the worlds most hottest clubs and festivals the likes of Tomorrowland and Amsterdam Dance Event, the duo are only expected to increase their following of thousands of loyal fans performing at numerous live events as the industry restarts after Covid-19. D’Angello & Francis are definitely ones to watch out for in 2022.

Malarkey

Don Diablo’s HEXAGON sees itself as one of the biggest labels in the world, with multiple releases a week from talented artists across its many sub-labels, it’s no wonder we’ve perfectly picked one of the labels biggest artists as of late as a one to watch in 2022. Future House staple Malarkey made a name for himself last year with humongous tracks the likes of ‘Take Me Higher’, a collaboration with Lodgerz as well as his highly charting Beatport song ‘Shackles (Praise You)’. Taking a switch recently and releasing on yet another label, being Martin Garrix’s STMPD, the track ‘Miss Me’ with NUZB opened his music to an entirely new audience, and something the young DJ and producer is expected to continue to do as we head into the new year. Well, what’s next for the budding producer? Expect him to fully develop further his signature sound of a fusion between UK sound and future house as well as numerous shows up and down the United Kingdom and further.