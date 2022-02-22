Kanye West’s ‘DONDA 2’ only available on his $200 Stem Player

By Jackson Naffa 7

Whilst music fans generally listen to their favourite artists via Apple Music, Spotify or even YouTube, Kanye West’s upcoming album ‘DONDA 2’ will only be available via the DONDA Stem Player. The Stem Player, which can be purchased for $200 here, gives users the power to customise any song and the ability to control and play around with the vocal, drum, bass and sample stems, as the product name suggests. It was released last August alongside West’s album ‘DONDA’.

In a recent post on his Instagram, which teased the album from the Stem Player itself, West explained his decision to only release his album via the Stem Player:

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player, not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

West then went on to note that 67,000 units of the Stem Player were available, with 3,000 being made each day. Whilst it’s since been deleted, West also posted the tracklist for the album, which is set to feature a total of 21 tracks.

“I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in music. I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew I had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art…Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more.”

Kanye West’s ‘DONDA 2’ will be released today, on February 22, in line with the ‘Donda Experience Performance’ in Miami.

Image Credit: Patrick Demarchelier