LUNAX discusses main aspirations, latest single ‘Rooftop’ and more: Interview
Looking to leave her own mark within the electronic dance industry, LUNAX (real name Ann Jaqueline ‘AJ’ Fischer) has been making the headlines for quite some time now, with each of her releases a clear representation of everything that she has set out to achieve within our community. At only 19 years of age, the German-based DJ/producer has been elevating her status at every given chance, and in turn, has been dubbed “as the most successful artist within the slap house genre during the last years.” Having amassed millions of streams, as well as headlining at some of the biggest festivals worldwide, this rising star has set her sights on nothing other than global domination, and of course, we are all for it. With this in mind, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with this awe-inspiring young lady, as she discusses her main aspirations, producing tracks under her signature sound, her latest release ‘Rooftop‘ and much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on your main inspiration(s), as well as the main reason you decided to follow a career in music?
Hey, nice to be here!I can get my inspiration from anywhere, but it usually starts with me humming a tune. I keep thinking on it and trying different things on the laptop. Often such ideas actually come to me in the shower. A big influence on me were the artists Blasterjaxx and Harris & Ford.
Having amassed millions of streams on your tracks, as well as millions of views on your music videos, we would like to know the impact that the dance scene has had so far on your life, as well as the ultimate goal(s) that you wish to achieve?
Even though music has always been an important part of my life, I wasn’t really interested in dance music until I was 14.Then, a friend showed me how to produce. I enjoyed it so much that I didn’t want to stop and started working deeper into it.This went so far that in 2020 I released my first track on Beat Dealer Records, who also do my management.It’s crazy how fast everything has developed from there and what I’ve experienced so far. For me it still feels like the beginning of something more. I definitely want to tour more and have some cool gigs planned for this year. My dream is to play at the Ultra Miami Festival, someday.
With slap house the prominent genre in most of your tracks, could you give us an insight on how your style of play came to be, as well as any plans on producing music that relates to different genres in the near future?
Many things simply developed by trying them out and what I personally like. It is of course fun to try something new.Slap House is becoming more and more Pop Music, so I developed my style a little further. I like the enormous energy of Bounce Slap that want to make you dance.
Having headlined some of the biggest Livestream-Festivals, as well as performing alongside multi-talented artists, could you let us know how impactful such experiences have been for yourself and your career in the dance scene thus far?
Each single experience is incredibly important. With every step and collaboration, you learn something new. It is really exciting and even if something may not work out, you learn and can do it better next time. I think you always have to keep that in mind. That’s part of it and it’s also important for your personal development.
With your new track ‘Rooftop’ all set to take the dance scene by storm, could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind this particular production, as well as the overall feel surrounding this upcoming release?
‘Rooftop‘ is a track about feeling lonely. I want to show that it doesn’t have to be a negative thing. For me, it’s very helpful to remember that I’m not alone in feeling this way and that we all go through difficult phases at times. This in turn gives me the strength to encourage myself and believe in myself.I think the sound for this is very empowering and I hope people will love it as much as I do. I’m extremely excited about this release!
At just 19 years of age, you have been able to make your presence felt from the offset of your career. We would like to know your overall outlook as a rising star within our scene, and more specifically, how challenging or not have you found the industry thus far?
The scene is very challenging and you have to work hard on yourself and to be present. Especially as young woman it is not always easy to stand your ground and ignore the prejudice against women in this male domain. I’ve also heard bullshit, but you shouldn’t listen to it. Just keep doing what you love. The output speaks for itself and there I am very grateful to my fans for their support.
With 2022 now in full force, could you give us a hint on what the future looks like for LUNAX, as well as a wider look on what you inspire to achieve as time progresses?
I am really looking forward to this year. We have cool stops on the schedule, like ‘Eletricsize Festival’ or ‘Electriczone’, where I played last year as well. If you want to stay up to date, you can follow me on social media.That is exactly what I would like to do much more besides the music itself: rather play it to an audience, go on tour, get to know cities and of course the fans to have a huge party with them!
All set to take the dance industry by storm, LUNAX has been mastering her craft to the utmost of perfection, and in turn, we are more than certain that the future will be just as a bright as herself. An up and coming artist that we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on, be sure to check out her most recent release ‘Rooftop’ below, as we eagerly await what’s next from this rising star. With this said, make sure to also follow LUNAX on Spotify, Instagram and Facebook, for any latest news, releases and more.
Image Credit: LUNAX (via Facebook)