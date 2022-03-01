Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on your main inspiration(s), as well as the main reason you decided to follow a career in music?

Hey, nice to be here!I can get my inspiration from anywhere, but it usually starts with me humming a tune. I keep thinking on it and trying different things on the laptop. Often such ideas actually come to me in the shower. A big influence on me were the artists Blasterjaxx and Harris & Ford.

Having amassed millions of streams on your tracks, as well as millions of views on your music videos, we would like to know the impact that the dance scene has had so far on your life, as well as the ultimate goal(s) that you wish to achieve?

Even though music has always been an important part of my life, I wasn’t really interested in dance music until I was 14.Then, a friend showed me how to produce. I enjoyed it so much that I didn’t want to stop and started working deeper into it.This went so far that in 2020 I released my first track on Beat Dealer Records, who also do my management.It’s crazy how fast everything has developed from there and what I’ve experienced so far. For me it still feels like the beginning of something more. I definitely want to tour more and have some cool gigs planned for this year. My dream is to play at the Ultra Miami Festival, someday.

With slap house the prominent genre in most of your tracks, could you give us an insight on how your style of play came to be, as well as any plans on producing music that relates to different genres in the near future?