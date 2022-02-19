Mike Emilio, B3NTE & Bright Sparks join forces for up-lifting new single ‘I’m Not Okay’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

With collaborations far from few in the electronic dance industry, this latest combination of musical talent(s) has arrived at the most perfect of timings. Teaming up for the creation of an energetic slap house / bounce track, Mike Emilio, B3NTE and Bright Sparks have all added their own unique touch, and in turn, have blessed us all with the release of ‘I’m Not Okay.’ Captivating throughout its entirety, listeners are set to embark on the most meaningful and yet enticing of journeys, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection.

Taking the dance scene by storm, Swedish DJ/producer Mike Emilio has seen his work gain well-deserved traction in recent times, with his hit track ‘I Follow Rivers‘ leaving a lasting impact on anyone lucky enough to get their hands on it. In a similar fashion, fellow Swedish artist B3NTE (real name Marcus Benteby) has been leaving his own mark with each of his releases, and in turn has been joining forces with some of the biggest names within our community. Elevating ‘I’m Not Okay’ to a different dimension, UK-based duo Bright Sparks are responsible for an array of hit collaborations, and more notably, added their very own vocal dynamite to ‘On My Way‘ featuring no other than Dutch legend Tiësto.

Amassing millions of streams worldwide, these multifaceted artist’s have this time round opted to join forces, and in turn, provide us all with a track for the ages. With their signature sound(s) evident from start to finish, ‘I’m Not Okay’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time. Implementing an array of genres in the most thrilling of ways, it becomes more than clear that the musical chemistry is out of this world, and at the same time that the track will lift your mood at any given time, it also portrays a more melancholic feeling through its lyrics, giving the production that cutting edge which will ultimately lead to nothing other than success.

“This song got the perfect mixture of genres according to me, radio-friendly verses with a drop filled with energy.” – Mike Emilio “The track is a melancholic yet an uplifting dance track perfect for the clubs and festivals.” – B3NTE

Out now via Beat Dealer Records, be prepared to be enticed in the most unique of ways. A true gem of a production in our books, each artist has provided the track with their own effective touch, and when combined, the results are far more than ordinary. Destined for nothing other than very top of the charts, you can check out ‘I’m Not Okay’ in all its glory below, with the track also available for streaming through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit Mike Emilio (Press), B3NTE (Press)