Premiere: Will Wallace drops eclectic house single ‘Mind Blown’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 65

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Will Wallace has just blessed us all with a house production for the ages. Implementing his own unique touch throughout the entirety of the track, ‘Mind Blown‘ will have listeners feel some type of a way, as the title is the exact representation of what you will experience when embracing this certified hit for the first time and not only. Inspired by all the intriguing elements of dance music, his passion and love for what he does, have now led to the most fitting of introductions within our community.

Premiering right here at We Rave You, ‘Mind Blown’ is the epitome of track that will have listeners begging for more, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection. Intriguing in every sense of the way, the track will leave you hooked from start to finish, as the addition of female vocals on the chorus, provide that thrilling and enticing aura that eventually leads to the most mesmersing and highly-energetic of drops. Having developed a sound as refreshing as the next one, we are more than certain that Wallace will be leaving a lasting impact within the dance scene for the years to come. In further detail on the production of his first release of 2022, the man of the moment had the following to say;

“The core of the song was made in around two hours and it was really just me messing around with some cool sounding drums and synths in my bedroom setup. The creative process for this song came really naturally even though this is a new musical direction for me. I’m excited to continue to explore the sound further and see what it develops into.”

A truly unique production, ‘Mind Blown’ will most definitely cause havoc on dance floor’s and festival stages worldwide, with the UK-based artist bursting into the dance scene in the most mesmersing of fashions. Out now, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments section. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on Wallace and his future endeavors, but in the meantime, be sure to follow the man of the moment on Instagram and Spotify to keep up to date with any upcoming releases.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Will Wallace (Press)