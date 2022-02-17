Record Store Day reveals the list of 2022 exclusive releases

Rejoice wax fans and palpable music lovers, as Record Store Day is approaching. To the delight of all collectors and vinyl lovers, this year’s Record Store Day will take place on April 23. Considering the global vinyl backlog and to overcome possible delays in supply, an additional date is planned for June 18. Record Store Day’s co-founder Carrie Colliton explains that:

‘Customs issues, last-minute quality control alerts, a lack of truck drivers… things come up all year long that can’t be planned for (…) We’re doing what planning we can for those things on the list that can’t make Record Store Day, to give them an RSD Drops date and to let customers know when to head to the record store for that special thing they’re looking for.’

This moment is always highly anticipated by lovers of music in physical format and is a great time to acquire some exclusive copies as many artists celebrate the date with the release of unique pieces of vinyl. For Record Store Day 2022, whose ambassador is Taylor Swift, the official list with the exclusive releases for this Spring edition is already known.

Some of the exclusives featured this year are:

Ramones – The Sire Albums (1981-1989) 7-LP box set

The Replacements – Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live)

Handsome Boy Modeling School – So… How’s Your Girl?

The Rain Parade – Explosions in the Glass Palace

David Bowie – Brilliant Adventure EP & Toy EP

Scott Walker – Boy Child: The Best Of 1967-1970

Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna

St. Vincent – The Nowhere Inn (Official Soundtrack)

Lou Reed – I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos

Angelo Badalamenti – Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]

Blur – Bustin’ + Dronin’

James Blake – COVERS

Dillinger Escape Plan – Dissociation

Future – DS2

Gojira – Live at Brixton Academy

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

The Rolling Stones – More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) [50th Anniversary]

Gerard Way – Hesitant Alien

Czarface – Czarmageddon

Kirk Hammett – Portals

Kittie – Spit

Nicki Minaj – Beam Me Up Scotty

The Muffs – New Improved Kim Shattuck Demos

The Offspring – Greatest Hits

Opeth – My Arms, Your Hearse

Various Artists – Go Ahead Punk…Make My Day

Jessie Ware – Devotion: The Gold Edition (10th Anniversary)

Pearl Jam – Live on Two Legs

Prince – The Gold Experience

The Sound – Counting The Days

Kid Creole and The Coconuts – Fresh Fruit In Foreign Places

Wipers – Over The Edge – Anniversary Edition

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Live Seeds

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Modern Lovers 88 [35th Anniversary]

Superchunk – Incidental Music: 1991 – 1995

The Damned – Strawberries

Everything But The Girl – Night and Day (40th Anniversary Edition)

Gong – Gong In the 70s

Motorhead – Lost Tapes Vol 2

Breakin’: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Royal Tenenbaums (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Billy Bragg – Life’s A Riot With Spy vs Spy (30th Anniversary Edition)

Find out which stores are participating in Record Store Day near you and discover the full list of releases for April 23 and June 18 here.

