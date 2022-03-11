Hello Riotron and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspiration(s) that led to electronic music production, and how significant this genre of music is for the development of your career?

Thanks for having me. I got into electronic music because I’m a bit of a control freak. When I’m writing I like to work in the studio alone and with electronic production one person can do everything. Then you get addicted to the sound design and all the ways you can stretch human vocals in a way that just doesn’t work in an acoustic song.



Coming off a stellar year in 2021, we would like to know the impact that success may have had on you as an artist thus far, as well as the ways in which you look to evolve within the dance scene?

I think the more you prove yourself, the more you can open doors to work with other cool collaborators and interesting people. One success kind of leads to another opportunity, etc. When I got co-signs from Marshmello and R3HAB, I noticed a lot of people in dance world started to pay closer attention.

Hailing from North America and Canada in particular, have any musical influences derived from your homeland, and how often do you implement native sound(s) to your own productions?