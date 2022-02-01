SXM Festival announces explosive first phase lineup for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins 2

Taking place on March 9-13, 2022, in the luxurious location of Caribbean Island Saint Martin, SXM Festival is looking to combine some of techno and house’s biggest champions all into one place. Debuting in 2016, SXM Festival has always been ahead of the game in terms of bringing quality lineups, unparalleled experiences, and great vibes to their destination event and this has carried on all the way into 2022. A place where artists can experiment with performances, fans can now look forward to what will be one of the biggest years yet in the event’s history and the first phase of names confirms this.

Curating a dynamic lineup like no other, the likes of German duo Âme, ABRACADABRA label head BLOND:ISH, the legendary Danny Tenaglia, Carnage alias GORDO, and many more will all be on hand to each deliver dynamic sets that will leave attendees with unforgettable memories. Only scratching the surface of the first phase, other iconic names include Dubfire, WhoMadeWho (live), Emanuel Satie, DJ Tennis, Steve Bug, Wahm (live), and many more. With a mix of energetic DJ sets to get the party vibes flowing and make the dancefloor come alive to carefully crafted DJ sets that will be perfect against the tropical location’s sunsets, this is one party not to be missed for techno lovers or those that are fan of enthralling events.

For those that haven’t yet secured theirs yet, SXM Festival is currently on sale with Wave 2 tickets. Visit the website here for more information and to purchase tickets now for this tropical techno adventure. Don’t forget to also check out the full phase one lineup below, with more yet to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SXM Festival (@sxmfestival)

Image credit: press