Above & Beyond announce Group Therapy Weekender London for September

By Ellie Mullins 11

Following American events with Group Therapy Weekender: The Gorge, Above & Beyond are heading back onto home soil with the announcement of their Group Therapy Weekender London.

Set to be their biggest, if not one of their biggest, London shows to date after conquering venues such as Steel Yard with Creamfields, The Drumsheds, The O2 and more, they are heading to a brand new open air venue in the Royal Docks area in the Eastern part of the city. For Above & Beyond fans, this show will prove to be a must-see following their incredible ABGT450 event last year. On the Saturday of the event, Anjunabeats takes centre stage with the trio themselves headlining. On this day, you can expect the biggest names on the label encompassing anywhere from trance to progressive sounds. On Sunday, they hand over to Anjunadeep, their deeper counterpart who have also hosted many successful sold out curated events. No matter what, Anjunabeats/deep fans are sure to be thrilled with the lineups, set to be revealed in the coming months.

Group Therapy Weekender London takes place on September 10 & 11, and pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday 2 March) for those who are signed up. To sign up and view an FAQ for more information, you can do so via the website here. General ticket sales follow on Thursday 3 March, and both sales start at 11:00 AM GMT.

Image credit: Above & Beyond (via Facebook)