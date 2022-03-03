David Guetta & Afrojack announce upcoming Hip-Hop collaboration ‘Trampoline’

Influencing the dance scene in more ways than none, legendary producers David Guetta and Afrojack have just announced yet another iconic collaboration between them. Taking to their social media accounts, fans alike can now eagerly await for the latest addition to their already impressive catalogue of collaborative hits, as this time round, they have also teamed up with Hip Hop star Missy Elliot, as well as up and coming artists BIA and Doechii, for the release of ‘Trampoline.’

Looking to follow the same successful pathway as their previous endeavors, ‘Trampoline’ previews a fast-paced and at the same time infectious melody, whilst the star-studded lineup can be perceived as a clear indicator towards yet another up-lifting and highly-energetic single between the dance scenes’ most renowned of ambassadors. Having blessed fans alike with releases such as ‘Hey Mama,’ ‘Another Life‘ and most recently ‘Hero,’ both Guetta and Afrojack have established a friendship way beyond their workplace, and in turn, each of their collaborations provide further proof of the undeniable musical chemistry that translates to one hit after the other.

In what is said to be Afrojack’s “first hip hop production since ‘Look At Me Now,'” this latest collaboration has all the attributes of a major hit in the making, and we are all for it. The addition of Elliot, BIA and Doechii on vocals can only further elevate the track to a different dimension, as we are all set to be presented with a production for the ages. Destined for nothing other than the very top of the charts, you can pre-save ‘Trampoline’ here, with the track set to be released on the 3rd of March 2022. Be sure to leave us your own thoughts on the most recent collaboration between Guetta and Afrojack, as we will be posting our official review of ‘Trampoline’ once it makes its much awaited appearance to the world.

Image Credit: Rukes.com