David Guetta teams up with Smiley for ‘Silver Screen (Shower Scene)’ music video

By Ellie Mullins 4

On his mission to rework more classic hits and bring them into the modern stratosphere, David Guetta unveiled his rework of the 2000’s classic ‘Silver Screen (Shower Scene)’. Originally by Felix Da Housecat and Kittin, he shed new light onto the 2001 release and sent waves of nostalgia back into the hearts of fans of the original. Now, David Guetta unveils the official music video of the rework, in a special collaboration with Smiley.

A leading lifestyle brand, Smiley – which was founded in 1972 – has been at the forefront of a lot of musical and cultural movements and owns the rights to the smiley face in over 100 countries. With an instantly recognisable logo, the brand has become an iconic symbol and now sees its 50th anniversary being celebrated with this fun music video for such a massive hit.

The David Guetta and Smiley-created music video for ‘Silver Screen (Shower Scene)’ tells a story across the world. In cities such as New York, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, London and more, the Smiley slogan ‘Take the time to smile!’ from their newest campaign is plastered throughout the video on posters, whilst quirky characters are seen with exaggerated smiles as the message spreads. Showcasing that Smiley’s ethos is recognised worldwide, the video also highlights the brand’s key role in the early electronic dance and rave scene – certainly appropriate to highlight in a music video for a rework of such an iconic, early 2000s rave track. Cameos in the music video include Swedish-French graffiti artist maestro André Saraiva (who also created the street art manifesto campaign for Smiley), popular Instagram personality Seth, or more commonly known as dudewithsign, and even David Guetta himself who is revealed to be one of the main parts of the whole video.

All in all, this is a standout video that embodies an important message, whilst being fast-paced and a treat to watch, out now below.

Image credit: Dan Reid