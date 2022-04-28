Blessing us all with the most feel-good of auras, Dj Marty McFly has been creating a legacy of his own within our community. Offering a glimpse into his remarkable life, the man of the moment leaves us all in awe of everything that he has achieved thus far in his career.

Presenting us all with the most melodic of sounds, Dj Marty Mcfly (real name Martin Miller) has embarked on a musical career like no other, whilst each of his releases act as a clear indication of everything that he set out to achieve within the dance scene. Captivating audiences at any given chance, his love for organic House and Melodic Techno is evident through each of his productions, whilst his unique style behind the turntables ensures nothing less than the most positive of vibes. Hailing from the UK, it was not long until he traded the gloomy weather for that of sunny Ibiza, with the White Isle becoming his permanent residence. Inspired by the most enticing of musical natures, Dj Marty Mcfly is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost perfection, and in turn, has been blessing fans alike for the better part of over two decades now. Hosting his very own show ‘Dreaming‘ on Ibiza Global Radio, listeners can be sure to embark on the most emotive of journeys, as he now offers a deeper variation of organic House infused with Melodic House and Techno. As an artist that constantly leaves his mark within our community, we are thrilled to catch up with the man of the moment, as he gives us further insight into his remarkable career, his love for melodic sounds, his very own radio show, latest releases and more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us a little insight into yourself and your career thus far within the dance scene?