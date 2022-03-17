EMKR & Azael link up for emotional big room track ‘Strangers In The Night’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 39

Two up-and-coming big room producing talents EMKR and Azael, who both individually seem destined for success in the industry, have been supporting each other’s releases over the past year now. This means it comes as no surprise that they are all teaming up together to release an emotional new track ‘Strangers In The Night’ featuring the vocal powerhouse Jaime Deraz.

Releasing on W&W‘s imprint label Rave Culture, ‘Strangers In The Night’ combines the skills of all producers involved. Energetic synths throughout the build-up allow for a sensational big room drop with deep-rooted and hypnotic percussion conjoined with vocal chops that entice the listener to play the track over and over again. Lyrically the track shines as well, discussing falling in love with the unknown and taking the leap of faith that we’ve all desired to do at least once in our lives, all of this is beautifully performed by Jaime Deraz. This is both EMKR and Azael’s debut release on Rave Culture and couldn’t be a more exciting, fierce and emotional debut for them, a near-perfect big room track and a perfect addition to all artists’ portfolios of musical art, it comes as no surprise the artists have received support from industry juggernauts the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Hardwell and Blasterjaxx.

‘Strangers In The Night’ by EMKR and Azael is out now and you can check this sensational track as well as its extended version on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Press